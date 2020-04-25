VIP AUDIO 4/25 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Embracing the times – Dissecting the artistry of Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and analyzes the art behind Drew McIntyre with specific discussion points including Drew’s overall career arch in professional wrestling, McIntyre embracing his role during the empty arena era, the artistry of his character, the success of his work without a crowd from the standpoint of his matches and promos, how Zelina Vega and company are helping McIntyre stay over, Drew compared to Roman Reigns, whether or not his presentation is truly working, and more. Enjoy!

