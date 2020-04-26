VIP AUDIO 4/25 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: WWE hotel brawl, Ross talks about his WWE status, fun Foley story, changes to WWE writing team, Dixie Carter’s TNA locker room speech, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we present two Hotlines from 15 years ago this week featuring a ton of insider news and then two Hotlines from 10 years ago this week reviewing the Draft edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The summaries of each follow…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-27-2005): WWE hotel brawl details, Dixie Carter’s speech to TNA wrestlers, how TNA adjusted to Nash’s PPV main event absence, Tito Ortiz-TNA, TNA TV rumors (24 min.): In today’s new 24 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: Follow up on how TNA handled Kevin Nash’s inability to work the PPV main event as scheduled, the detailed story of why he couldn’t work the match, and how TNA could have handled it much better… Also, reaction to the news of Tito Ortiz being brought in as a special referee for the TNA PPV, why it’s an okay decision, but what is symbolic of that’s holding TNA back from getting to that next level. Both of these stories have an element of “What Would Paul Heyman Do” to them… Also, lots of notes on the WWE hotel brawl, Dixie Carter’s speech to TNA wrestlers before Sunday’s PPV and what it means, the latest rumors about TNA’s TV future, and thoughts on this week’s new installment of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” with his insight in working with Bret Hart and Triple H…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-28-2005): Status of Waltman, Styles, Nash, Dusty, DDP, and Monty who all missed TNA tapings, changes in WWE Creative, Funny Foley story, RVD-ECW status, more (22 min.): In today’s new 22 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: Detailed updates on the status of Monty Brown, Sean Waltman, Dallas Page, Kevin Nash, A.J. Styles, and Dustin Rhodes – why each were absent from matches at Tuesday’s TNA taping and what looks to be each of their futures in TNA… Changes in the WWE writing team, whether Brian Gewirtz has any heat, and background on the new guy coming in just as he is leaving… A funny story on Mick Foley and his reaction to question about a “Delta Airlines-funded Wade Keller wrestling promotion”… Thoughts on the new Hawaii Promotion which has booked the first-ever singles match between A.J. Styles and James Gibson… Plus RVD says he’ll be at the ECW PPV, which is change from his previous public comments…

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-1-2010): Jim Ross updates his WWE status including various options, Vince McMahon speaks to stockholders, Bubba the Love Sponge fired (13 min.)

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-2-2010): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at some top news headlines including a preview of the Raw vs. Impact live Monday battle tomorrow night, analysis of the new Raw roster, thoughts on the TNA line-up and an idea for hyping World Title defenses, the latest on Jim Ross, Jack Swagger’s first opponents wish list, ECW vs. NXT ratings, items on Matt Hardy and JBL, and more. (11 min.)

