VIP AUDIO 4/26 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Whatever Happened To British Strong Style? (115 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a change to our scheduled programming, Will Cooling and POST Wrestling’s Jamesie get together to discuss British Strong Style. We look back at how Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate come to define an era in British pro wrestling despite having been overlooked by the major promotions until just before they were signed by WWE UK. We look at their early days in OTT, Fight Club PRO, and even Revolution Pro Wrestling. We then look at how what begins as a heavy heel angle in PROGRESS gradually become a more comedic act before dissecting what the future holds for them in NXT and NXT UK. Always a pleasure to talk to Jamesie!