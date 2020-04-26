News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – NXT TV Review: Full rundown of well-received episode including unexpected Dexter Lumis role, tremendous Gargano-LeRae segment, good Cruiserweight matches, Charlotte-Mia Yim set-up (29 min)

April 26, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a detailed walk through the latest episode of NXT on USA, which has been well received, including unexpected Dexter Lumis role, tremendous Gargano-LeRae segment, good Cruiserweight matches, Charlotte-Mia Yim set-up, and more.

