VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – NXT TV Review: Full rundown of well-received episode including unexpected Dexter Lumis role, tremendous Gargano-LeRae segment, good Cruiserweight matches, Charlotte-Mia Yim set-up (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a detailed walk through the latest episode of NXT on USA, which has been well received, including unexpected Dexter Lumis role, tremendous Gargano-LeRae segment, good Cruiserweight matches, Charlotte-Mia Yim set-up, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO