VIP AUDIO 4/27 – Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network (w/Fann): Debut episode looking at PWG BOLA 2018: Night 1 in-depth, where are the wrestlers in the tournament now in their careers, a look ahead to night 2 of BOLA 2018 (49 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the first episode of the new Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network podcast. Each episode will feature a look at a show or group of shows that people should watch while they’re self quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Highspots Wrestling Network is a subscription service from Highspots that costs $9.99 per month and features a huge library of wrestling content with independent wrestling shows, shoot interviews, and documentaries.

Sean Radican and a rotating series of co-hosts will be looking at the must-see content on the Highspots Wrestling Network to give people an idea of what they should watch if they’re looking for fresh wrestling content that they might not have seen in the past.

The debut episode of Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network podcast is a full review of PWG’s BOLA 2018: Night 1. Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for an in-depth look at PWG’S BOLA 18. The show begins with an overview of PWG for fans not familiar with the promotion, and why these PWG events are worth watching. Radican and Fann discuss not only BOLA: Night 1, but they also discuss where the participants were at this point in their respective careers and what they’ve done and where they’ve gone since the tournament took place. Many of the wrestlers such as WALTER, Timothy Thatcher, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi, and Trevor Lee amongst others in the tournament have gone on to wrestle full time in WWE, AEW, and NJPW. The show concludes with a look ahead at the wrestlers featured in the second night of BOLA 2018.

