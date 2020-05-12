VIP AUDIO 5/11 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Becky big-footing the return of the IIconics! Little Ricky and Jinder back by popular demand! Basketball is back on national TV! Oh, Edge-Orton too (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Becky Lynch big-footing the return of the IIconics with her pregnancy announcement! Little Ricky and Jinder Mahal back by popular demand! Basketball is back on national TV! Oh, Edge-Orton too. Plus Drew McIntyre in action, Seth Rollins in a trance, Rey Mysterio blinded in gruesome attack, Austin Theory already seemingly headed toward a babyface turn, and more.

