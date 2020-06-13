FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Mark Blutman of Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World/Ghostwriter (2019) discusses importance of a diverse writers room, memories of Shad Gaspard, lessons learned from Boy Meets World that stick today, more (102 min)

News Ticker

June 13, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s episode is a chat with Mark Blutman, who returns to focus on the importance of diversifying your writers, his lessons learned having an interracial couple on Boy Meets World that resonates today, the current wrestling scene of empty arenas (How do you handle the “studio audience?”), and reactions to the protests in California, Las Vegas, and throughout the United States – as well as Mark’s hope for what can be done to make both the wrestling world and the real one better places. This comes from the heart – so enjoy, and take your time with it.

