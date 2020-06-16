WWE issues a statement that a developmental wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 after being at event last week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE issued a statement Monday night announcing that a developmental wrestler tested positive for COVID-19. The statement, attributed to Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE Associate Medical Director, follows:

A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.