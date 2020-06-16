FREE PODCAST 6/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Drew puts WWE Title reign in Truth’s hands, WWE COVID-19 positive breaking news, Orton-Christian, callers, emails (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from “PWT Talks NXT” to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Randy Orton-Christian angle with Ric Flair, Drew McIntyre putting his WWE Title reign in the hands of R-Truth, the future of Sasha Banks & Bayley’s tag team title reign, Seth Rollins-Dominic speculation, Kevin Owens in a post-Paul Heyman era Raw, Nia Jax challenging Asuka, Apollo Crews, MVP, Street Profits-Viking Raiders-Ninjas (with an epic sidebar on ninjas), and even some grammar pet peeves at the very end. All of that with live callers and emails.

