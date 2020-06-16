VIP AUDIO 6/15 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Christian stands up to Orton, Flair in angle, Drew & Truth vs. Lashley & MVP, Lana wants a divorce, more (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Christian stands up to Randy Orton, Ric Flair in an angle, Drew & Truth vs. Lashley & MVP, Lana wants a divorce, Asuka vs. Nia Jax, Apollo Crews defends against Shelton Benjamin, MVP recruits, Street Profits and Viking Raiders face off against Akira Tozawa’s ninjas, and more.

