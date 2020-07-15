7/15 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Io Shirai defends NXT Title, Damien Priest gets healthy chance against Cameron Grimes, Keith Lee addresses audience after big win last week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA PRIMER

JULY 15, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRS LIVE ON TNT

It’s a night of champions as my favourite Io Shirai makes her first NXT Women’s Championship defence against Tegan Nox who earned her chance after winning a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match. Plus, what new challengers will step up and face newly crowned dual NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee? A score looks to be settled as Cameron Grimes will take on Damian Priest. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight on the USA Network. Let’s now take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Io Shirai defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox

New NXT Champion Keith Lee to address the NXT Universe

Damian Priest looks for payback against Cameron Grimes

For the first time since becoming champion at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, my favourite Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Tegan Nox who earned her shot after winning a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match. Nox looks show everyone that she’s her to become champion and put her comeback story behind her. It’s not going to be an easy task as Shirai has been on a roll with her latest victory over Sasha Banks on night one of the Great American Champion. So the question is will my favourite Io Shirai put Nox’s comeback story to a screeching halt and continue to show why this is her NXT.

(Amin’s Analysis: This is very interesting as Nox has a great story to tell returning from her ACL injury. The problem is that’s all we know about Nox as a wrestler as her on-screen TV character feels bland. Nox is a great wrestler and a great showing against Shirai can go a long way for her in her quest to one day become champion. However, this isn’t the match and time for Io Shirai to lose the NXT Women’s Title as she’s been on a roll since returning from her own knee injury in March. Shirai is the best female wrestler and this will be another great chance to showcase her ability as champion This should be an excellent match and I look very forward to seeing hopefully the first of many successful NXT Women’s Championship title defences for my favourite Io Shirai.)

New NXT Champion Keith Lee to address the NXT Universe

Keith Lee made history on night two of the Great American Bash becoming the first person to hold both the NXT Championship and North American Championship after defeating Adam Cole in an excellent match. Now, with two championships draped over his shoulder, which NXT wrestlers will step up and challenge Lee? The first could be Karrion Kross as he and Scarlett were shown looking on at Lee’s celebration. The question is the time ticking on Lee’s championship reign?

(Amin’s Analysis: It was a great moment to see Lee become the first double NXT Champion as he’s such a tremendous wrestler and has been rolling since Survivor Series last year. Also want to give mention to Adam Cole who set the standard as NXT Champion as he was the MVP and always delivered great matches. This should be a very intriguing segment as Kross looks to be Lee’s first challenger for the NXT Title. The bigger question is will Lee defend both titles or will he have two separate matches possible on NXT TV or the next TakeOver special.)

Damian Priest looks for payback against Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes may have his eyes set on the bigger picture but he first needs to get past Damian Priest who seeks revenge. The rivalry escalated after Grimes mocked Priest for not beating Finn Balor after he did. Priest didn’t take Grimes’ words kindly as he decked him with a right hand. Grimes then took matters into his own hands as he slashed Priest’s car tires and then apparently attacked him in the parking lot before their scheduled match. The question is will Grimes winning ways continue or will Priest get his revenge?

(Amin’s Analysis: Grimes has been great and showing lots of confidence after his win over Balor. This should be a good wrestling match as I expect a strong showing from both. Will be interesting to see if they continue to build Priest’s babyface turn as there were some signs of that in their first match.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Keith Lee made history becoming the first person to hold both the NXT Championship and North American Champion after he defeated Adam Cole in a tremendous wrestling match. Johnny Gargano defeated Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott in another great match. Candice LeRae got a measure of revenge as she defeated Mia Yim in a Street Fight.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another great episode of NXT as I’m looking forward to seeing my favourite Io Shirai first NXT Women’s Championship defence. The balance on the show has been very solid as well in the past couple of week’s as I’m interested to see the big angles coming out of the show and how they will announce Lee’s next championship matches.