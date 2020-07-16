FREE PODCAST 7/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Fight for the Fallen including Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Moxley vs. Cage, return of Darby Allin, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show discussing Fight for the Fallen. Topics include Jericho and Orange Cassidy, the main event between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage, as well as the return of Darby Allin. They also discuss Vickie Guerrero’s introduction as Nyla Rose’s manager and more teasing of a Kenny Omega heel turn. From there they move to listener emails, where there’s a defense of the Cassidy-Jericho feud, some Impact and MLW topics, and an update on the batcave! For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

