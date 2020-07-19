VIP AUDIO 7/19 – WKH – WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules Review: Match results and analysis including the Swamp Match, Eye for an Eye, Drew vs. Ziggler, Asuka vs. Sasha, more (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents results and analysis of WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV including the Swamp Match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, and more.

