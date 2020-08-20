News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/20 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Dynamite bringing fans back, Thunderdome, Summerslam, Takeover, Velveteen, more (111 min)

August 20, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They talk AEW Dynamite bringing fans back to Daly’s Place, WWE Thunderdome, the Velveteen Dream return and Triple H’s explanation regarding the controversy, a Summerslam preview with predictions, fun speculation on what will happen that “we never saw coming,” an NXT Takeover preview, thoughts on NXT’s presentation last night without Dynamite as competition, first reaction to the viewership, and more.

Then in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dive into the Mailbag and discuss Retribution, Renee Young, the ridiculously loose rules for the Smackdown battle royal last week, Impact Wrestling’s “Wrestle House,” and some general sports talk including chances of the NFL season starting on time.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020