VIP AUDIO 8/20 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Greg Parks joins to help give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Summerslam 2020 (80 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Summerslam 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and much more. Enjoy!

