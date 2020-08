SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler cover the entire wrestling landscape. They preview the upcoming Ring of Honor tapings, predict who will win the Pure Wrestling tournament, and give their thoughts on NXT Takeover, Summerslam, and AEW Dynamite on Saturday night. Ryan and Tyler also do an AMA from Twitter.

