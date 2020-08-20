News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/20 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (2/7/1993): Mike Tenay joins Keller & Mitchell & Schire for roundtable discussion on Hogan’s WWF future, Ric Flair returning to WCW, Sting-Vader feud, Bill Watts’s management (100 min)

August 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the February 7, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting and George Schire cohosting with a special Roundtable discussion with then-radio show host Mike Tenay and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell. They take live calls and talk about Hulk Hogan’s WWF future, Ric Flair returning to WCW, Sting-Vader feud, Bill Watts’s management, WCW’s booking committee format, and much more.

