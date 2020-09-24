FREE PODCAST 9/24 – WKPWP WWE Clash of Champions Preview with Sam Roberts: Thorough card preview, fixing Retribution, remembering Road Warriors (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a PPV Preview episode looking at the WWE Clash of Champions PPV with guest analyst Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE Kickoff shows. They provide a thorough preview of the entire line-up, thoughts on the hype and the pros and cons of various outcomes for each match. They also try to fix Retribution. There is also their usual talk of match order. They begin, though, with memories of The Road Warriors and thoughts on their legacy.

