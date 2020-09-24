VIP AUDIO 9/24 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (3/14/1993): Journalists Roundtable with Keller, Schire, Arezzi, Gill discussing current events in wrestling including Dino Bravo’s death, Yokozuna, Sting’s WCW Title win (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the March 14, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire along with New York radio show host John Arezzi and PWTorch Newsletter columnist Carlie Gill with a Journalists Roundtable covering many current events and live caller questions including Dino Bravo’s death, Yokozuna, Sting’s WCW Title win, Jim Ross joining the WWF, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and much more.

