VIP AUDIO 9/24 – WKH – The News: COVID-19 outbreaks, NXT vs. AEW ratings, Kimmel and Colbert use WWE in jokes tonight, Naomi surgery, Takeover developments, more (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the COVID-19 outbreaks in NXT and AEW this month, why it’s happening, how the odds can be lowered drastically of it continuing as we enter a dangerous season of spikes around the country, and how it could affect wrestling and even lead to it shutting down again. Then a look at the AEW vs. NXT ratings on Wednesday, new seven-day viewership totals for both NXT and AEW, the Takeover line-up, thoughts on some headlines out of last night’s NXT program, Naomi’s surgery, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both incorporating WWE into their monologues tonight, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO