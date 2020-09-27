FREE PODCAST 9/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Clash of Champions post-show, including booking of main event, what’s next for WWE and Universal champions, more (89 min)

News Ticker

September 27, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down WWE Clash of Champions with callers and emailers. Among the topics: the upcoming WWE Draft, what’s next for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the booking of the main event, when do Sasha Banks and Bayley finally tangle, and more.

