VIP AUDIO 9/27 – WWE Clash of Champions PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Drew vs. Orton, Hardy vs. Styles vs. Sami in ladder match (73 min)

September 27, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell with full analysis of the entire show beginning with Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in the two singles title match main events. They spent some talking specifically about Paul Heyman’s role with Drew, too. Then they march through the event chronologically from the start including Asuka vs. Zelina Vega, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn vs. A.J. Styles in a ladder match, The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza, Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews, and more. There’s a sidebar in the show on Johnny Carson and “The Tonight Show.”

