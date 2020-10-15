VIP AUDIO 10/14 – East Coast Cast #523 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the WWE Draft, the first year of AEW Dynamite, Joey Ryan suing Impact, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, the fellas discuss the farce WWE called a draft. How they swapped entire finished feuds between Raw and Smackdown. That one year it sort of resembled an actual sports draft. The women’s tag division is anemic. Big E gets a singles opportunity, and all the machinations around that. AEW Dynamite is a year old now. Thoughts on their first year in existence. Joey Ryan sues Impact for one hundred times more than he is worth. WWE forcing wrestling to act out of their range and ability. Calls, emails, and more!

