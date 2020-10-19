News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/18 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Is Ricochet really getting buried or is it something else? Is Sister Abigail well executed? Are ratings demos the be all end all? (26 min.)

October 19, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Ask the Editor edition covering these listener-submitted topics: Is Ricochet really getting buried as he seems to think or is something else going on with him? Is Sister Abigail well executed? Are ratings demos the be all end all or should there be other equally stressed measures of success?

