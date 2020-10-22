News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including stand-out Moxley-Kingston promos, polarizing Jericho and MJF song and dance routine, tournament matches (33 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including stand-out Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston promos, a polarizing and remarkably unexpected Chris Jericho and MJF song and dance routine, first round tournament matches for the AEW Title shot at Full Gear, Brit Baker in action, a four-way tag match to determine challengers for FTR at Full Gear, and more.

