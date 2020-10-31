VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #627 (November 11, 2000): Cover Story on WWF declaring it was out of running to purchase WCW, ECW November to Remember coverage, Keller’s reaction to Bret’s bombshell about Owen, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #627 cover-dated November 11, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on the WWF declaring that it was out of the running to purchase WCW… WWF Newswire details Bret Hart’s comments about the death of his brother Owen Hart in an interview and X-Pac’s latest injury… WCW Newswire includes notes on Goldberg’s new book, the latest WCW planned cutbacks, and more… ECW Newswire features exclusive comments from Jim Mitchell regarding his emergency room visit and the disappearance of RVD… Torch Talk with Bobby Eaton, pt. 3… Detailed coverage of ECW November to Remember including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the staff, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… End Notes features Wade Keller’s reaction to Bret’s bombshell about Owen… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW on TNN, Smackdown, Thunder, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #627

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE