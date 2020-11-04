VIP AUDIO 11/3 – WKH – Preview of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite head-to-head on Wednesday, new AEW signing, key metrics on Raw ratings on Monday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric, a Firefly Funhouse with a Swear Jar, Nikki Cross confronts Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Keith Lee, Nia Jax extends streak of slamming Lana through a table, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO