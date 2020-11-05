VIP AUDIO 11/5 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Full Gear 2020 (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Full Gear 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW World Championship, Cody vs. Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship, and more. Enjoy!

