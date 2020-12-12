VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #633 (December 23, 2000): Cover Story compares Starrcade 2000 to previous Starrcades, detailed coverage of Starrcade 2000, Keller’s End Notes on Vince McMahon’s swerve, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #633 cover-dated December 23, 2000: This issue’s cover story compares Starrcade 2000 to previous Starrcades over the years… Detailed coverage of Starrcade 2000 including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax with Poll Results… ECW Newswire details potential suitors to purchase the company… WWE Newswire details sagging ratings and backstage observations about the XFL affecting Vince McMahon’s time dedicated to WWF matters… WCW Newswire details the Dallas Page-Scott Steiner backstage fight… Part two of a Torch Talk with new ECW Champ Steve Corino… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” on Vince McMahon’s swerve… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW TV, and more…

