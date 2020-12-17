News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/16 – WKH – Impact Rating plus AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Omega vs. Janela, SCU vs. The Acclaimed, Cody vs. Angelico, title matches set up for next two weeks (28 min)

December 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Cody and Brandi’s big announcement, The Acclaimed earn AEW Tag Title match against The Young Bucks next week, Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela with a big challenge afterward, Inner Circle team in twelve-man tag, and more. First, though, details on Impact Wrestling’s audience surge held up a week later.

