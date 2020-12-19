VIP AUDIO 12/19 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Tim White’s apparent suicide angle, contrasting morale in WWE vs. TNA locker rooms, Raw, Smackdown, Tribute to the Troops, Slammys, Impact, news (183 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years and seven WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

12/21/2005: In this update, Torch editor Wade Keller talks about the Top Five Stories of the Week from this week’s new Torch Newsletter, including Raw in Afghanistan, revised thoughts on Vince McMahon’s comments (sort of), comparing the star ratings of Hell in a Cell to the Barbed Wire match on TNA’s PPV, the Tim White apparent suicide angle, and more.

12/22/2005: In this update, Torch editor Wade Keller talks about the contrasting morale in WWE and TNA, the positives and negatives of each locker room, and what specifically sets the tone in each locker room. Also, notes on where Sting fits in to TNA, how Chris Benoit would be an ideal pick-up for TNA, and a good way for TNA to build up to a dream match on PPV using its own in-house talent. Plus, a theory on the Stephanie-Shane McMahon dynamic and their respective futures in coming years running WWE. Notes on Hulk Hogan saying he won’t wrestle Shawn Michaels again. Plus, a few other subjects.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

Then a week of daily Wade Keller Hotlines comes next covering Dec. 7-13 including a look back the Raw vs. Impact Monday Night battle on one year anniversary of it being announced, some news headlines including the Hurricane Helms-Shawn Michaels war of words on Twitter, NXT’s season four debut, TNA Impact, WWE Smackdown (including Kane possibly killing Paul Bearer, Hornswoggle vs. an evil mascot, a Cody-Chris Masters sketch, Drew McIntyre, a new announce crew with Josh Matthews replacing Todd Grisham, and more), a Tribute to the Troops taping report, and a review of a special three-hour-plus Raw featuring the Slammy Awards.

