12/18 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese, Everrise vs. The Bollywood Boys in Tornado Tag Match

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 18, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. EverRise made their ring entrance, followed by The Bollywood Boys.

(1) EVERRISE vs. THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS – Tornado Tag Match

A brawl ensued as soon as Sumir and Sunil entered the ring. All four wrestlers left the ring and brawled around ringside. Sunil threw Martel into the barricade as Sumir punished Parker back in the ring. Sunil scored a two count after a double-team maneuver. Martel tried to reenter the ring but was knocked back to the floor. Eventually, Martel entered and hit a double-clothesline. EverRise hit tandem offense for a two count.

All four wrestlers left the ring again and Sunil hit a dive on both EverRise and his brother. The Bollywood Boys attempted the Bollywood Blast, but parker knocked Sumir to the mat. From there, Sumir hit a superplex on Parker for a two count. With Martel’s back turned, Sunil hit Martel in the back of the head with a camera. Parker broke up the pinfall attempt. The pace quickened and EverRise hit The Sweet Taste for the win.

WINNERS: EverRise via pinfall in 7:00. [c]

-Back from the break, Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Jake Atlas.

(2) TONY NESE vs. JAKE ATLAS

Nese hit a quick kick to Jake’s midsection, followed by a power slam. On the outside of the ring, Nese slammed Atlas into the announcer’s desk. Back in the ring, they traded holds until Atlas hut a hurricanrana. They both stood and traded strikes. Nese hit a back-suplex and then copped Atlas in the corner. After, Nese hit a modified suplex for a two count. Nese dove from the second rope, but Atlas countered him and threw him into the corner. The pace quickened, and Nese responded with a diving elbow for a two count. Nese slowed the match down and punished Atlas with strikes. Nese hit another back-suplex for a two count. Atlas countered a charging Nese and hit a clothesline.

Nese countered and hit a diving moonsault for a two count. From there, Nese cinched in a headlock. Atlas tried to create separation and hit a pump kick and a snap suplex for a two count. Atlas hit a modified Panama Sunrise for a two count. As Atlas scaled the top rope, Nese knocked him back to the mat. Nese rolled to the outside and grabbed a chair. With the referee’s back turned, Ariya Daivari threw Atlas into the ring post. Nese hit a 450 splash, but Atlas broke the pin by putting his foot on the bottom rope. The pace quickened until Atlas hit the Cartwheel DDT for the win.

WINNER: Jake Atlas via pinfall in 14:00.

