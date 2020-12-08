12/4 WWE 205 LIVE TV REVIEW: Bollywood Boys (Singh Brothers) vs. EverRise (Parker & Martel) and Curt Stallion continues his rise against Ariya Daivari

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The Bollywood Boys made their ring entrance, followed by EverRise.

(1) THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS vs. EVERISE

The bell rang and a brawl ensued in the ring. It spilled to the outside where EverRise took control. Parker threw Sunil in cinched in an armbar. EverRise kept control of the match with frequent tags. Sunil created separation and tagged in Sumir. Sumir mounted Parker and hit him with several strikes. The Bollywood boys kept control of the match with frequent tags before hitting a double suplex for a two count. Sumi cinched in a headlock on Parker. Sunil tagged in and traded chops with Parker before cinching in a headlock. Sunil broke the hold and hit a spinning heel kick for a two count. Sumir dove into the ring and accidentally hit Sunil. Parker tagged Martel who entered the ring and hit a flurry of offense. EverRise hit the Canadian Connection and scored the pin.

WINNERS: EverRise via pinfall in 7:00. [c]

-Back from the break, Ariya Daivari made his ring entrance, followed by Curt Stallion.

(2) ARIYA DAIVARI vs. CURT STALLION

They locked up and traded holds. Daivari wrestled Stallion to the mat and taunted him. Daivari forced Stallion into the corner. They traded strikes until Stallion knocked Daivari to the outside. They brawled around the announcer’s desk until Stallion threw Daivari into the barricade. Back in the ring, Stallion hit a double stop to the chest. Daivari retreated to the outside. Stallion dove through the ropes, but Daivari sidestepped him and sent Stallion headfirst into the barricade. Stallion beat the referee’s count at 9. Back in the ring, Daivari hit a neck breaker for a two count. From there, Daivari cinched in a chin lock. Stallion created separation, but Daivari hit a reverse DDT for a two count. Daivari hit another neck breaker for a two count.

From there, Daivari cinched him the camel clutch. Stallion broke the hold and the pace quickened. Both wrestlers hit a cross-body dive, but neither were able to capitalize. Eventually, Stallion took control and hit a running dropkick on Daivari in the corner. Stallion hit a DDT for a two count. Stallion scaled the top rope, but Daivari knocked him to the mat and hit a uranage for a two count. The pace quickened again until Stallion hit a modified neck breaker. After, Stallion hit a splash from the top rope for a two count. Daivari hit a dropkick but missed a dive from the top rope. Stallion rallied and hit a flying forearm for the win.

WINNER: Curt Stallion via pinfall in 13:00.

