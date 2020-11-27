11/20 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Ishanti “Thee” Adonis vs. Tony Nese, The Bollywood Boys vs. EverRise

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 20, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The Bollywood Boys made their ring entrance, followed by EverRise.

(1) THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS vs. EVERRISE

The bell rang and the Bollywood Boys taunted EverRise with their signature dance. EverRise tried to imitate the dance, but the Bollywood Boys attacked them. Sunil and Parker started the match. EverRise kept control of the match with frequent tags. Eventually, Sunil hit Martel with a back elbow and cinched in an armbar. Sumir tagged in and The Bollywood Boys hit tandem offense on Parker. Sumir grabbed the Bollywood camera from ringside but Parker stole it from him. Martel made a blind tag and attacked a distracted Sumir. Martel hit a backbreaker for a two count. Parker tagged in a hit a diving heel kick for a two count. Sumir attempted a crucifix pin, but Parker countered with a Samoan drop. EverRise made another series of quick tags, but Sumir knocked both to the outside and tagged Sunil. Sunil rallied and hit a flurry of offense. The Bollywood Boys hit the Bollywood Blast, but Martel interrupted the pin attempt. Eventually, Sunil hit Martel in the back with the camera behind the referee’s back and made the pin.

As they celebrated the win on the ramp, Ariya Daivari yelled at them for not helping him win on last week’s episode. Daivari then made his way to the announcer’s table. [c]

WINNERS: The Bollywood Boys via pinfall in 9:00.

-Back from the break, the announcers threw to footage of last week’s fatal five-way. A pre-taped interview with the winner, Austin Grey, aired. Grey said everyone congratulated him except Santos Escobar, the cruiserweight champion. He said he had two words for Escobar, “Smarten up”. Tony Nese made his ring entrance, followed by Ashanti “Thee” Adonis.

(2) TONY NESE vs. ASHANTI “THEE” ADONIS

Neese started the match with a series of chops and strikes. Adonis responded but Nese overpowered him. Neese left the ring and took Daivari’s headset. Adonis tried to attack him outside, but Nese ran back into the ring. Adonis hit a back-body drop, followed by a dropkick. Nese retreated to the outside again and Daivari consoled him. Adonis threw Nese headfirst into the announcer’s table. Adonis threw Nese back in the ring, but Nese hit a dropkick. From there, Nese hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Nese cinched in a modified camel clutch. Adonis stood with Nese on his shoulders and planted Nese face-first to the mat. They stood and traded strikes. Adonis hit a suplex and Daivari left the announcer’s desk. Adonis hit a DDT as Daivari watched on from ringside. Nese hit a spinning kick for a two count. Daivari took off his chain and wrapped it around his fist. After, Daivari rain into the ring, but Adonis hit a spine buster. Adonis hit the Long Kiss Goodnight on Nese for the win.

WINNER: Ashanti “Thee” Adonis via pinfall in 10:00.

