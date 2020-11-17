11/13 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Ashanti “Thee” Adonis vs. Curt Stallion vs. August Grey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT AMWAY CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. Vic Joseph noted this was the 205th episode of 205 Live. The ring announcer announced a fatal five-way match with the winner getting a Cruiserweight title shot. Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ashanti “Thee” Adonis, Curt Stallion, and August Grey all made their ring entrances.

(1) TONY NESE vs. ARIYA DAIVARI vs. ASHANTI “THEE” ADONIS vs. CURT STALLION vs. AUGUST GREY

The bell rang and Adonis immediately left the ring. Daivari brawled with Grey in the corner while Stallion and Nese traded blows. Nese and Daivari, or the 205 originals as Joseph called them, beat the newcomers down to the mat. Adonis snuck in the ring and scored a surprise two count on Daivari. Eventually, the originals knocked everyone else out of the ring. Nese and Daivari teased a test of strength, but Grey hit a cross-body from the top rope. Adonis attacked Grey from behind and beat him down in the corner. Stallion entered the ring and knocked Adonis to the mat and scored a two count. Daivari and Nese returned to the ring and beat down Stallion before hitting a double back elbow. The originals hit a double suplex on Stallion. Grey attacked them from behind and knocked Nese to the mat with a spinning heel kick. Daivari interrupted the pin. A brawl ensued around ringside. Nese and Daivari beat down Stallion before throwing Grey back in the ring. Adonis attacked Daivari and pulled him back to the outside.

In the ring, Nese continued to punish Grey and scored a two count. Eventually, Stallion returned to the ring and Nese attempted the running Nese. Grey interrupted him, and the Bollywood Boys entered the ring and attacked Grey. Adonis returned to the ring and threw the Bollywood Boys to the outside. EverRise entered the ring and beat down Adonis. The commentators explained that each team was acting as an insurance policy on behalf of the 205 Originals. Grey and Stallion attacked each team on the outside. Daivari was shown wrapping a chain around his fist. He hit Adonis with it but Grey broke up the pin. From there, a series of interrupted pins occurred for each wrestler. Eventually, Stallion scored the pin on Nese after a diving slam from the top rope.

WINNER: Curt Stallion via pinfall in 27:00

(Taylor’s Analysis: Could this match have been any more over-booked? Who thought it was a good idea to have a 27-minute five-way match with multiple run-ins? The tropes of multi-person matches were even more obvious here. Wrestlers laid out on the floor for unrealistic amounts of time. Stallion is at least a new challenger for the Cruiserweight title, but serious character development needs to take place over the next few weeks if the audience is going to invest in him at all.)

