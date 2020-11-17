News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1695 (November 17, 2020): Keller’s cover story previewing Drew vs. Reigns, Counihan on Dragon Gate’s new generation, Parks on Coliseum Video today, more

November 17, 2020

PWTorch Newsletter #1695

Cover-dated November 17, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story previewing the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match at Survivor Series including the various possible finishes and what it could mark the beginning of…  Alan Counihan’s newsletter-exclusive feature column on Dragon Gate’s new generation… Greg Parks’ newsletter-exclusive feature column on what a Coliseum Home Video would consist of today… Keller’s newsletter-exclusive reports on NXT on USA plus Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite… Page 2 Newswire… More…

