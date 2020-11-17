VIP AUDIO 11/16 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Orton defending against McIntyre, New Day defending against Hurt Business, Bray vs. Miz, Firefly Funhouse, Survivor Series changes (28 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Randy Orton defending against Drew McIntyre, New Day defending against Hurt Business, Bray Wyatt vs. Miz, a Firefly Funhouse with Bray and Alexa Bliss, Survivor Series changes to the women’s Team Raw, and more.

