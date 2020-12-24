VIP AUDIO 12/23 – East Coast Cast #532 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Inferno match between The Fiend and Randy Orton at TLC, Royal Rumble speculation, Charlotte Flair’s return, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s show, the fellas talk about the over-the-top “Inferno” match between The Fiend and Randy Orton at TLC. Randy set Bray on fire, ostensibly killing him, and no authorities were notified. Royal Rumble speculation picks up steam. Charlotte Flair returned to a somewhat mild response. Why comparing Darby Allin to Sting isn’t the best idea. The Hurt Business is hitting on all cylinders. Live calls, emails, and more.

