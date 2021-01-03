VIP AUDIO 1/3 (NEW SERIES) – Everything with Rich Fann and host Wade Keller: Reacting to PWI Tag Team Top 50 List and Rich’s Top 20 Teams, five years of Styles and Nakamura in WWE, Velveteen’s 2020 and future, Cole or O’Reilly, Brodie Lee (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we are proud to introduce the latest VIP-exclusive weekly podcast “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller.” Rich Fann, who has contributed to PWTorch podcasts and the PWTorch.com website for over five years, this week joins the team of PWTorch columnists and presents his own new weekly signature show hosted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller. This week’s topics in order are as follows:

Introducing the new Everything podcast including Rich Fann’s background, personally and as a pro wrestling fan

Analyzing WWE’s usage of A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura five years after news broke that WWE had signed them away from New Japan.

Rich’s top two picks from the New Japan roster that could shine in WWE

Would Adam Cole or Kyle O’Reilly better off being called up to Raw/Smackdown from NXT?

Reflecting on Velveteen Dream’s drop in stock in 2020, WWE’s apparent commitment to him, and the trajectory for his career now compared to a year ago.

Thoughts on AEW’s tribute episode of Dynamite for Brodie Lee, and some recommendations for Brodie Lee matches and some Brodie Lee memories before his WWE and AEW runs.

A 40 minute discussion on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s first-ever “PWI Top 50 Tag Team Rankings,” including Rich’s Top 20 Tag Team list and his reaction to PWI’s top 20 compared to his.

Email the show: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

