FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Years Ago plus bonus new VIP podcast Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure talking Nakamura, Pearce, Goldberg, Summerslam ’98 (187 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On a Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is a 10 years ago flagship episode with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell from Jan. 11, 2011 discussing Raw and other current events with live callers including C.M. Punk, Matt Hardy, Wade Barrett, and more.

Then a special bonus free sample of a new weekly VIP podcast, “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” features PWTorch.com contributors Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue. It’s one of two new weekly VIP podcast series introduced this month along with “Everything with Rich Fann, hosted by Wade Keller,” that VIP members enjoy with their membership every week. In their debut episode, Tom and Nick dive into key happenings in WWE over the past week and then close with a Nostalgia Coda. First, they discuss last night’s Adam Pearce-Roman Reigns angle on Smackdown, the seeming renewed push of Shinsuke Nakamura, the Drew McIntyre-Goldberg angle, Sasha Banks winning the Sports Illustrated Wrestler of the Year Award, and more. Then they close with their Nostalgia Coda looking back at the highs and lows of Summerslam ’98 and why it’s so memorable.

