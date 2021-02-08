News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/7 – WKH – A look at the line-up and latest hype for NXT Takeover including Edge’s visit and the most it could mean for NXT, baffling Escobar-Kross incident, more (32 min)

February 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the line-up and the latest hype for NXT Takeover “Vengeance Day” including Edge’s visit with some thoughts on the most it could mean for NXT, the baffling Santos Escobar-Karrion Kross incident, and much more from last Wednesday’s show.

