There will be a new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion crowned on Sunday at Castle Attack.

Hiromu Takahashi was scheduled to face El Phantasmo for the championship at the event, but has since vacated the title due to an injury to his pectoral muscle that will leave him out of action for six months. Takahashi named Bushi as his replacement in the match against Phantasmo, but El Desperado made a claim at the opportunity because he recently defeated Phantasmo in a tag team match.

Per New Japan Pro Wrestling on Thursday night, a triple threat match will determine the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and will feature El Phantasmo vs. Bushi vs. El Desperado for the vacant belt.

OFFICIAL FOR CASTLE ATTACK! Sunday February 28, El Phantasmo, El Desperado and BUSHI will compete in a three way match for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship!https://t.co/zJG6mU0oWu#njpw #njcattack pic.twitter.com/gFqZW4E5ni — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 26, 2021

Castle Attack will air on the NJPW streaming platform, New Japan World, on Sunday. Other Castle Attack night two matches include Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan for the Never Openweight Championship and Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

