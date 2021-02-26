VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Analysis of Paul Wight signing, reviews of Dynamite, Raw, NXT, SD, New Japan, Blood Sport, UFC (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

The signing of Paul Wight by AEW, whether it’s a worthwhile signing, how it could go right or go wrong, and more aspects of the story.

A full review of AEW Dynamite including revisiting the Matt Hardy-Hangman Page angle last week in light of Hardy posting a video rebuttal of Wade’s criticism last week.

A full review of NXT on USA including the Adam Cole-Roderick Strong angle.

A review of UFC including the big upset victory for Derrick Lewis last weekend and then a preview of this weekend’s show.

A review of a busy week of New Japan events and a look ahead.

A review of Smackdown including the latest with Roman Reigns and Edge.

A review of Raw including the first week of Miz as champion and the continued push of Bobby Lashley.

A review of Blood Sport with Jon Moxley.

