VIP AUDIO 2/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Hardy-Page deconstruction, What if’s on Lesnar-Taker and Punk, AEW cleaning up sloppy segments, Sting-Darby, more (58 min)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this week's episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

Revisiting the Natalya criticism of being valued at $1 and why there’s sympathy for her reacting the way she did even though she likely didn’t know the full context of the article

What’s up with the flashing lights and digital screens on WWE TV? Has it become too stimulating?

What If… C.M. Punk didn’t resign with WWE in 2011?

What if… Vince McMahon locked in Brock Lesnar against Undertaker at WrestleMania 27?

What are you top five wrestling sets for ring entrances?

Deconstructing the Matt Hardy-Adam Page segment and perhaps framing it as actually making sense, but then tearing apart even that generous interpretation.

Is Tony Khan wearing too many hats and that’s leading to too many storylines with logic gaps that need to be cleaned up the next week?

What is the history of Indy Wrestling in the United States from the late-’70s to the early-’90s?

Should Jon Moxley be talking to wrestling media about working with Kenny Omega and wanting to put in a good performance with him in the midst of the TV grudge storyline?

A checklist of reasons WWE wrestlers would be seen as employees and not independent contractors.

What is the true track record of NXT developing wrestlers from scratch rather than just signing established indy wrestlers?

Do you have any “takes” that look foolish in retrospect?

Could WWE benefit from pairing up veteran wrestlers with younger wrestlers like AEW is doing with Sting and Darby Allin?

When and why did WWE change from being built around vulnerable lead babyfaces to the heels being the focus and more intelligent acts?

Is Finn Balor hurting the perception of NXT because he was so marginalized on Raw and Smackdown and now is the champ headliner of NXT?

