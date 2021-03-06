In-person attendance number revealed for AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the outdoor venue in Daily’s Place available at their disposal, AEW has been able to welcome fans to their shows throughout the pandemic.

Wrestling Inc reports that Tony Khan confirmed what the attendance number would be for the Revolution PPV on Sunday. Khan revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that Revolution would feature the biggest pandemic era crowd yet. He said that they’d be over 25% capacity, but under 30% and that over 1,300 fans would be present.

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday night on PPV with Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Other matches on the card include Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz, Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, and more. Khan has also teased a major debut for the event as well.

