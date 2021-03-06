Kurt Angle posts cryptic social media video (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kurt Angle posted a cryptic social media video on Saturday that may hint at his possible future.

The video features clips of Angle fixing his gear as America the Beautiful plays. Clips of Kurt in old Angle t-shirts then flash on the screen before Angle’s face appear. The video then goes black while the words “to be continued” linger.

Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer and last competed on the big stage two years ago in a retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Angle lost that match. Most recently, Angle started The Kurt Angle Show podcast with Conrad Thompson.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, the timing of this is either telling or teasing. With Tony Khan hinting at a major surprise debut for AEW Revolution on Sunday, this video certainly shines a bright light of speculation on Kurt Angle being the new AEW star. Does Kurt Angle live up to the hype that Tony Khan teased? Well, no. Not because Angle isn’t a big star, he is. It’s just that it doesn’t appear that he can give much in the ring at this point. AEW will treat a legend like Kurt Angle with the respect he deserves, but if he can’t wrestle, he just doesn’t fall in the category of “huge, huge” star that Khan said this signing would be.

