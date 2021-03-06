AEW REVOLUTION PPV PRIMER 2/21: Javier’s preview & predictions for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, the surprise debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The second Revolution PPV will be taking place March 7, 2021 in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. In what’s sure to be an explosive show (I’m so sorry, but I couldn’t resist) the AEW World Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, and AEW World Tag Team Championship will all be defended on the card. It’s also a night of mysteries with three surprises: a “major” signing, a participant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and a participating team in the Casino Tag Team Royale. And, of course, there is the gonzo Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley – Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match – AEW World Championship

Story in a nutshell: Jon Moxley gets his rematch for the AEW World Championship, but in order to end their feud for good, Kenny Omega has declared the match would be a death match where the ring ropes are wrapped with barbed wire… oh, and everything will explode.

Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship when, with Don Callis’s help, Omega defeated Jon Moxley. Omega reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemates (Bullet Club is a faction in New Japan Pro-Wrestling), Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson who are current Impact Tag Team Champions. Moxley was due a rematch but Omega raised the stakes, turning it into an exploding barbed wire death match. In this version of the death match (as revealed by Omega on Twitter), three sides of the ring ropes will be wrapped in barbed wire. Contact with barbed wire triggers explosions on the corresponding side. There is a “Triple Hell”, three zones on the floor wired with explosives and barbed wire. After thirty minutes all of the explosives detonate. Fun times.

Prediction: It will be a spectacle that will last about thirty minutes because with that rule in place you know the whole thing has got to blow. I think Omega retains here, probably with the help of the Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: The winner of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Ryo Mizunami challenges the current champion, Hikaru Shida.

Throughout the month of February and into march, AEW held a tournament to determine the next contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Ultimately, Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh, Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Nyla Rose on her way to win the opportunity to face Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Prediction: In what I hope is the match of the night, Shida retains.

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After wining a tag team battle royal for the chance to face the AEW World Tag Team champions, Chris Jericho and MJF made things personal when they attacked the champions Matt and Nick Jackson’s father.

At Beach Break, Chris Jericho outlasted all the participants of a tag team battle royal to earn himself and Inner Circle stablemate MJF a shot at the champions at Revolution. Since then, there has been friction within the Inner Circle (mostly provoked by MJF) which led to Sammy Guevara to leave the group. Meanwhile, the champions the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have been dealing with their own increasing friction between themselves and their best friend Kenny Omega, and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion interlopers, the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. To make sure they had the Young Bucks attention, MJF and Chris Jericho attacked the Young Bucks’ father and left him bloodied.

Prediction: The Young Bucks retain for reasons we’ll get to shortly.

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy – Big Money Match

Story in a nutshell: Matt Hardy tried to swindle Adam Page out of his money, but Page turned the table on him, leading to this match where the winner gets the loser’s first quarter earnings.

After locking down Private Party into a contract where they pay him 30% of their earnings (50% for outside bookings) for managing them, Hardy began scouting Adam Page. Adam Page, being at a low point after getting kicked out of the Elite and rebuffing Dark Order’s attempts to join them, seemed like and easy mark for Hardy. Hardy tried to get Page drunk enough to sign a contract like he did with Private Party. Page proved too smart (for now) and swapped contract while Hardy wasn’t looking. Instead, Hardy signed on for a match with Page where the winner gets the loser’s earnings for a quarter. Almost as a repudiation for the intelligence he showed earlier, Page agreed to put his earnings on the line too when Hardy played to Page’s honor (despite honor not being a major trait in this current iteration of Page’s character). An embarrassed Hardy then swore to destroy everything Page cares about and brought back Prohibition. (Actually, he’s been hiring mercenaries to go after the various members of Dark Order.)

Prediction: It is way past time this version of Adam Page got his act together and started his way up the card. Hardy will attempt to cheat with his goons, but the friends Page has made in the Dark Order will counter them leading to a clean and decisive Page win.

Darby Allin (c) & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks – Street Fight

Story in a nutshell: It’s the next step in a long running feud between Taz and Darby Allin only this time Darby has Sting on his side to help counter Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight.

At Winter is Coming, Sting saved Darby Allin, Cody, and Dustin Rhodes from a beatdown by Team Taz, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs. You can cut and paste that about eight more times. Along the way, Darby’s been pulled behind a car in a body bag, Darby and Sting vandalized an abandoned warehouse, and Sting took a (devastatingly looking) powerbomb from Cage just so we know he’ll be alright to wrestle and take bumps.

Prediction: Team Taz has been on the losing end of things so often that they really need a win and there has to be a title match at play at some point. I’m going with Team Taz. It’s a street fight, so shenanigans can be at play.

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA – Face of the Revolution Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: The winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match will get a future AEW TNT Championship match.

The participants in this match are, Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer who have had bad blood, Scorpio Sky who has returned from injury and may be sporting a new demeanor, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Max Caster. Added to this group is a mystery opponent.

Prediction: I like the idea of the mystery opponent and I’m thinking we’re looking at a “forbidden door” situation here. I’m thinking Chris Bey or Ace Austin from Impact would be good choices. Keeping it in the AEW family, Sammy Guevara can make his return here (in which case Cody wins).

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Story in a nutshell: Miro has promised to take things seriously as he seeks to pay back Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor for ruining Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding.

After revealing his engagement with Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian introduced Miro as his “best man”. After running afoul of the Best Friends, Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, things escalated until Trent was taken out by Miro and Kip. (Trent was legitimately injured and off TV.) Chuck lost a match that forced him to become Miro’s “young boy” (later changed to “butler”). Chuck crashed Kip and Penelope’s wedding and he and Orange Cassidy wrecked the festivities. And here we are.

Prediction: Let Miro get a win.

Casino Tag Team Royale

Story in a nutshell: The winner of the match gets an AEW World Tag Team Title shot.

The following teams will be involved in the Casino Tag Team Royale match for a AEW World Tag Team Title shot.

Bear County, Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson. The Dark Order, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. The Dark Order, Alex Reynolds and John Silver. The Dark Order, Alan Angels and Preston VanceThe Inner Circle, Santana and Ortiz. The Butcher and the Blade. Private Party, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Top Flight, Darius and Daunte Martin. Triangulo de la Muerte, Pac and Rey Fenix. Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. The Sydal Brothers, Matt and Mike Sydal. SoCal Uncensored, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. The Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. Chaos Project, Luther and Serpentico. Gunn Club, Austin and Colten Gunn. The Pretty Picture, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. There will also be one surprise team.

Prediction: Well, I don’t see FTR here so they can be the surprise. There’s always the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, but I think it’ll be the Good Brothers setting them on a collision course with the Young Bucks.

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Rebel – Pre-show match

Story in a nutshell: Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have been feuding for a while and Riho has been drawn into it.

That pretty much sums it up, however, on commentary it was mentioned that Rebel may not be cleared for the match. If so…

Prediction: The good doctor wins especially if Rebel can go in which case Jade Cargill would make an excellent replacement.

The Big Surprise

Story in a nutshell: Someone is signing a multi-year deal with AEW.

During Paul White’s debut (formerly WWE’s Big Show), he announced that AEW would be signing a multi-year contract. He said it was a Hall of Fame-worthy talent that would be a huge asset to AEW. Tony Khan called him a “huge, huge star”.

Prediction: Yeah. I have no idea. But here are some of the names I’ve heard tossed about.

Game Changers – CM Punk (said “no”), Brock Lesnar, John Cena (filming Peacemaker), The Rock, Ronda Rousey (not a “he”), Becky Lynch (ditto), and Bautista (said “no”).

Interesting Gets, But A Bit Disappointing – Kane, Undertaker, Foley, Mark Henry (Wight’s friend and wants a final match). Christian (I’ve heard he’s under WWE contract.), and Mauro Ranallo.

The Over-Hyped, But OK – Lance Storm, Joey Styles, Kurt Angle (I just don’t know what is left in him), Bret Hart, RVD, Don Callis, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kevin Nash.

Outside the Box – Any of a number of major MMA fighters that have been toying with the idea of pro-wrestling.

