SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from 3-6-13 featuring a #1 contender’s triple threat between Bo Dallas, Conor O’Brian, and Corey Graves, a handicap match opener featuring three men all now in AEW, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO