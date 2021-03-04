Tony Khan confirms news of a major debut at AEW Revolution (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On AEW Dynamite last night, Paul Wight debuted and said that the company would be signing a Hall of Fame level star to a contract on Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV event.

Tony Khan confirmed that news today on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan said that the star was a major star in the world of wrestling and called the star “huge” before indicating that said surprise would be signing a multi-year deal with his company. Khan also made sure to point out that this surprise star is not the surprise member of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match that is set to take place on Sunday to crown a new number one contender to the TNT Championship.

AEW Revolution airs live on PPV from Daily’s Place on Sunday March 7. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That’s what you call a double down, folks. It’s going to be interesting to see how Tony Khan plays this. He’s acting as if he has a legitimately big star signed. In my opinion, with that type of hype, the brains of most fans goes down a path of CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, etc. That level. Nothing wrong with the level of a Kurt Angle or a Christian, but do they qualify as “major, huge, huge stars?” Not really. WWE can’t pull off this type of hype because they have a history of not delivering in a way that satisfies it. AEW doesn’t have that problem; not yet anyway. They are writing their history now. If Khan is smart, he knows whatever surprise he has will please fans and satisfy their speculation. In that end game, not only will he give fans a moment to enjoy, but he’ll keep big promotional efforts like this one on the table for future use if needed.

