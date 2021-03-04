Paul Wight teases major debut for AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW is pulling out all the stops to drive interest in Sunday’s Revolution PPV.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight made his debut appearance. Wight talked about how excited he was to be a part of AEW and join Tony Schiavone as a commentator for the new AEW Dark: Elevation show. Wight also teased major news and said a new, Hall of Fame level signee would debut at AEW Revolution. Wight gave no other details on the matter, but simply said to tune in on Sunday.

AEW Revolution airs live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday March 7. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

